Seven Taken To Prison

Seven detainees for Livingston County that were sentenced to prison or Department of Corrections programs were transported to the Department of Corrections in St. Joseph and Vandalia.  The court-ordered transfers include:

  • 29-year-old Canaan Davis of Blue Springs was sentenced to a CODS Program for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
  • 58-year-old Todd Buss of Chillicothe was sentenced to seven years for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
  • 18-year-old David Bendure of Chillicothe was sentenced to three years and a 120-day program for Resisting Arrest.
  • 39-year-old James Fuller of Chillicothe was sentenced to 5 years for Assault in the 3rd Degree.
  • 29-year-old Tyler Harper of Chillicothe was sentenced to 7 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
  • 37-year-old Aaron Sannipoli of Chillicothe was sentenced to 4 years for Harassment.
  • 42-year-old Laura Waterman of Chillicothe was sentenced to 7 years for Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
