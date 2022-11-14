Weekend Police Report

The Chillicothe Po0lice Department responded to nearly 130 calls for service for the weekend.

Sixty calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Saturday. Some of the calls include:

1:49 pm, Subject in the 1600 block of Fair Street received a possible fraudulent check in the mail. Check was determined to be fake and the person was advised to destroy it.

3:41 pm, Officers responded to the 400 block of Jackson Street for an investigation of burglary and sexual abuse. Officers were able to locate the suspect and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

6:04 pm, Subject calling with information on a subject wanted on an arrest warrant. Information was provided to the appropriate agency

Sunday, Officers responded to 67 calls for service.

03:30 a.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Washington St. and Ann St. As a result, the 24-year-old driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated. He was cited and released.

09:56 a.m., Officers took a walk-in report of a stolen motor vehicle that was last seen in the 400 block of Locust St. Officers collected statements and information on the vehicle. Investigation continuing.

06:02 p.m., Officers observed a verbal altercation occurring in the Law Enforcement Complex parking lot regarding a child custody agreement. Officers took a report of domestic assault. The investigation is continuing.

06:20 p.m., Officers responded to the 1500 block of Hickory Dr. for a report of a resident coming home to her front door being open. Officers checked the home and did not locate anyone and nothing appeared to be disturbed.

Share this: Tweet



