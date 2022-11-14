Highway Patrol Accident And Arrest Reports

State Troopers report one accident and one arrest in the area counties over the weekend.

Saturday in Chariton County, a 17-year-old Mendon boy was injured when he was eastbound on Route E near Highway 11. At about 1:25 pm, the teen ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and ran off the left side of the road and his pick-up overturned and came to rest on its wheels. The teen was not wearing a safety belt and was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment of minor injuries.

A Milan man was arrested by State Troopers in Sullivan County Saturday night. At about 10:41, State Troopers arrested 38-year-old Clovis F Mbaki for alleged DWI – Prior Offender, No valid license – 2nd offense, and speeding. He was processed and released.

Share this: Tweet



