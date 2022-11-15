Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

One hundred thirty-four calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday.  Some of the calls include:

A traffic stop at about 2:15 am in the 200 block of Washington Street led to the arrest of the driver.  The stop was for an equipment malfunction.  Further investigation found the driver was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.  There was also a juvenile in the vehicle.  The driver was arrested and held at the Grundy County Jail.

At 8:00 am, officers arrested a man following a report of stolen property in the 100 block of East 3rd.  The items were recovered.  The man was taken to Caldwell County Detention Center.

11:45 – Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Alexander.

3:17  no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at Washington and Park Lane

11:25 pm  There were no injuries in a single-vehicle crash at US 36 and Mitchell.  The driver was eastbound on US 36 and attempted to turn onto Mitchell.  The vehicle slid on the icy roadway and struck a road sign.

