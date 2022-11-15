USDA Rural Development Announcement Expected

The USDA Rural Development is expected to make a major announcement at a meeting in Milan. On November 28th at 11:00 am, North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission (NCMRWC) will host USDA Rural Development, who will be on-hand to make the announcement regarding a funding requested by the Commission.

Brad Scott from the Commission says while the details of the announcement are not known, the commission applied for a loan and grant package that would 1) Refinance existing bonds, 2) Pay for Water Plant Enhancements, 3) Cover certain elements of the Roy Blunt Reservoir construction, 4) Provide the final loan to finish construction that will be serviced by the NCMRWC and the State of Missouri.

State and federal executives and elected officials will be on-hand for the announcement, along with Kyle Wilkens, Missouri State Director of USDA Rural Development.

