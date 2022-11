The Livingston county Library invites you to create a Winter Wonderland! On Thursday, December 1st at either Noon or 6:00 pm, the library staff at the main library will walk you through the steps to make this breathtaking display, great for decoration or a gift. The craft involves a tree stump, lights, yarn, and more.

All supplies are provided. Registration is required and will be open through Saturday, November 19, call 660-646-0547 or stop in.

