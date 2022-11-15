Hawkins Selected For International Honors Band

A senior baritone saxophone player from Chillicothe High School, Shayden Hawkins, has been accepted into an international high school honor band at the Western International Band Clinic. This clinic will be held in Seattle, Washington this Friday through Monday. Students from all over the United States, Canada, Japan, and Australia submit recorded auditions which are judged by music education specialists and ranked according to precision, tone, and musicality. Chillicothe Band Director Sarah Cavanah says the competition for acceptance into the Western International Band Clinic honor bands is extremely high, with thousands of applicants auditioning.

The Clinic is an opportunity for music students and band directors to learn from the finest composers, conductors, and musicians in the world.

The clinic includes 4 honor bands, each directed by famous conductors who will rehearse with them for 3 days culminating in a concert on the final day. The students in the honor bands will also have special clinics with Dr. Tim Lautzenheiser, the most renowned motivational speaker in the music field.

Cavanah says the Chillicothe High School is very proud of the accomplishments of Shayden Hawkins as a musician and as a student leader in the Chillicothe band program.

