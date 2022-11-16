71st Annual Band Masters Clinic & Concert

The 71st annual North Central Missouri Bandmasters Association Concert will be held Monday evening. The concert will begin at 7:00 pm at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center. The Bandmasters Association is the oldest organization of its kind in all of Missouri and throughout much of the mid-west, including 20 school districts.

This year’s guest conductor is Dr. Katy Strickland, Associate Director of Bands and Director of Athletic Bands at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville. The featured guest soloist is Dr. Bill Richardson, associate professor of music and trumpet professor at NWMSU in Maryville.

Tickets for the event are $4.00 for adults and $3.00 for senior citizens and students. All tickets will be sold at the door.

Member schools in the association are: Braymer, Cameron, Carrollton, Chillicothe, Excelsior Springs, Fayette, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin-Central, Macon, Marshall, Maryville, Maysville, Norborne, North Harrison, North Shelby, Orrick, South Harrison, and Trenton.

