Artworks From 20 Area Artists
Artworks from more than 20 area artists are displayed at Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery. The Gallery is pleased to present an interesting and diverse exhibit, including intricately-carved morel mushrooms, fascinating clay sculptures, wood carvings, sketches, and paintings in all mediums together for an excellent display.
These works can be seen during the gallery’s regular hours, Tues-Fri 10:00-4:00. and Saturday 1:00-4:00.
A reception recognizing the artists will be held on November 29th from 5:00 to 7:00.