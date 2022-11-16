Level Up Livingston County, a program to bring prospective employees and employers together, is November 22nd in Chillicothe. The Chillicothe area Chamber of Commerce, Missouri Workforce Solutions, and Missouri Vocational Rehabilitation is hosting the event on November 22nd from 11:00 am-2:00 pm at Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center.

All area job seekers are invited to attend. Several local organizations and businesses will be on-site to offer assistance & information on tools to enhance your job performance. Additionally, Salon Envy will be on-site offering free haircuts to job seekers and Calvary Clothing Room will be open for job seekers to access work-ready clothing.

This is a come & go style event that does not require you to stay for a specific amount of time. Sessions will be on a 15-minute rotation that starts over every hour.

Businesses wishing to participate should contact the Chamber of Commerce by the end of business Friday.

