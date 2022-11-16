Chillicothe Police Report – Tuesday

One hundred fourteen calls for service are in the report by the Chillicothe Police Department for Tuesday. Some of the calls include:

8:52 AM, Detectives took a report of an alleged sexual assault. The investigation is ongoing and suspect has been identified.

12:41 PM, Officers worked a two-vehicle crash without injuries in the area of Dickenson and Cooper Street in which the driver of the striking vehicle hit the open door of a parked car.

12:50 PM, Officers took a report of a stolen motorcycle plate from the 500 block of Paul Street. The investigation is ongoing.

1:18 PM, Detectives took a report of alleged child physical abuse in the 200 block of Gale Street. This investigation is ongoing.

Officers also made traffic stops, business checks, served papers, and followed up with numerous investigations.

Share this: Tweet



