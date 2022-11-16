Report From Green Hills Golf Course

An update on the Chillicothe Owned Green Hills Golf Course was presented to the City Council Monday. City Administrator Roze Frampton says it was good news.

Frampton says when the golf course is doing well, it reduces the financial requirements on the city’s budget.

There is some work that is planned on the pond, possibly including dredging. It will include using the well on the site, if it passes some tests. It would be used to maintain the water level in the pond and assist in the irrigation of the course.

The Council also heard Green Hills Golf Course is planning to celebrate 30 years in 2023. No official plans have been announced for that celebration.

Share this: Tweet



