Lexy Smith Scores 22, 7th Grade Lady Hornets Beat Marshall 38-7

The 7th grade Lady Hornets defeated Marshall 38-7 on Tuesday.

The girls played really well defensively and had several steals. Lexy Smith led the way with 22 points. Ashlynn Daugherty and Emmy Lent each added 6 points. Kami Snyder and Matti Darr each scored 2 points, and Brynley Beemer and Ali Probasco both had several rebounds.

The Lady Hornets are now 3-1 on the season. They are back in action on Friday when they travel to Cameron.

