Kid’s Christmas & Memory Tree

The Memory Tree Lighting at Silvermoon Plaza will be held December 1st. This is a date change from the original announcement by Main Street Chillicothe.

In addition, Main Street Chillicothe will host Kid’s Christmas, December 1st from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the Livingston County Courthouse in Chillicothe. Children are invited to come shop for their loved ones. Helper elves will be on hand to assist our little shoppers. Downtown merchants will be set up and have specially-priced gifts under $15 for purchase. Make a Christmas card while your purchases are being wrapped for free. Ages 4-14.

Contact the Main Street Chillicothe office at 660-646-4071 for more information

Memory Tree Celebration will be directly following the Kid’s Christmas event at Silver Moon Plaza.

