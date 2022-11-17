Livingston County Sheriff’s Report

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for early November includes several investigations and arrests.

Investigations:

October 29 LCSO took a report of a pair of used tires/rims stolen from a location in Dawn with a value of $100. A suspect was identified and interviewed.

October 30 LCSO responded to a location in the western part of Livingston County on a reported unattended death of an elderly person.

November 02 LCSO began an investigation on theft of sports equipment from a building at Southwest School. Property was valued at $2,542 dollars.

November 05 at 4:26 p.m. LCSO responded to a domestic disturbance and property damage involving a juvenile. Juvenile office and mental health advised of current issue.

LCSO has completed an investigation of stealing year tabs from license plates on vehicles. Two suspects have been identified.

November 09 at 9:00 a.m. LCSO began investigation of alleged Child Abuse in the Ludlow area. Investigation is continuing at this time.

November 11 at 1:32 p.m. LCSO responded to a location in Dawn for a reported disturbance. One adult was believed to be intoxicated and had been arguing with a juvenile. The deputy then took the juvenile into custody and contacted the juvenile office who is now involved. The juvenile was later released to a parent. The investigation continuing.

Arrests:

November 01 LCSO extradited Shelbi Lynn Shira, 30, from Hamilton PD on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Obey a Judge’s Order on original class D felony Stealing-$750 or more. Ms. Shira was transferred to the Harrison County Detention Center in lieu of bond.

November 03 LCSO arrested Steven Robert McCann, 37, on 2 Chillicothe Municipal arrest warrants, one being for alleged Failure to Appear on original DWI and the second for failure to appear on Expired Plates. Total bond was $337.00.

November 03 at 1:51 p.m. LCSO arrested Adam Daniel Caudill, 36, on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged class D felony of Stealing-$750 or more. Mr. Caudill was transferred to Caldwell County Detention Center in lieu of bond.

November 03 at 10:00 a.m. LCSO arrested Joel Tracy Kellison, 46, on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged class D felony Possession of Controlled Substance. Mr. Kellison was transferred to Caldwell County Detention Center in lieu of bond.

November 03 at 2:48 p.m. LCSO arrested Bryan Curtis Fallin, 38, on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged class D felony Possession of Controlled Substance. Mr. Fallin was transferred to Caldwell County Detention Center in lieu of bond.

November 04 LCSO served a Livingston County arrest warrant on Tracy Lee Englert, 49, Chillicothe, when he surrendered with his attorney to the LEC on allegation of class D felony Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine. Mr. Englert posted $10,000 bond and was released with a court date.

November 12 LCSO assisted the Conservation Agent on a stop on Litton Road and LIV 230. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Tyler Lucas Carpenter, 28, Laredo for alleged DWI. Mr. Carpenter was processed at the Law Enforcement Center and released on summons.

