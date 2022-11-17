Chillicothe R-II School District Personnel Matters

Hirings, Resignations and retirements where handled by the Chillicothe R-II School Board meeting executive session.

For Support Staff

Hirings include:

Terry Mammen-Bus Driver (Critical Shortage)

Barry Smith-Bus Driver

Felicia Hughes-CES Food Service

Peyton Diggs-MS Paraprofessional

Cameron Mitchell-MS Paraprofessional

William Dean Moore-HS Custodian

Mary Lou Wilhoit-HS Secretary

Resignations and retirements include:

Justin Schmitz-HS Custodian

Jessica Saucedo-MS Paraprofessional

Jessica Pomeroy-HS Custodian

For the Extra Duty positions

Resignations include:

Lendy Donoho-MS Softball 23/24 SY

Jessica Saucedo-Cheer Sponsor-Basketball 22/23 SY

Jessica Saucedo-Cheer Sponsor-Football 23/24 SY

