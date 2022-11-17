Chillicothe R-II School District Personnel Matters
Hirings, Resignations and retirements where handled by the Chillicothe R-II School Board meeting executive session.
For Support Staff
Hirings include:
Terry Mammen-Bus Driver (Critical Shortage)
Barry Smith-Bus Driver
Felicia Hughes-CES Food Service
Peyton Diggs-MS Paraprofessional
Cameron Mitchell-MS Paraprofessional
William Dean Moore-HS Custodian
Mary Lou Wilhoit-HS Secretary
Resignations and retirements include:
Justin Schmitz-HS Custodian
Jessica Saucedo-MS Paraprofessional
Jessica Pomeroy-HS Custodian
For the Extra Duty positions
Resignations include:
Lendy Donoho-MS Softball 23/24 SY
Jessica Saucedo-Cheer Sponsor-Basketball 22/23 SY
Jessica Saucedo-Cheer Sponsor-Football 23/24 SY