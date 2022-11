The expansion of Chillicothe Elementary School will move forward with the approval of a negotiated bid by Lawhon Construction. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the bid received was $16,738,000. Dr Wiebers says they worked to find ways of cutting some of the cost.

Wiebers says there have been organizations in the community that have stepped up to help the project move forward.

The School Board approved the bid.

