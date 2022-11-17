Bridge Replacement On Route C In Dawn

A bidge in Dawn will be replaced beginning December 5th Lehman Construction will begin the project on December 5th, closing the Route C bridge over Shoal Creek, just west of Route F in Dawn. This project is part of the FARM Bridge program to replace deficient bridges to provide wider and safer bridges in rural areas.

The Work begins December 5th at 8:00 am and the bridge will be closed until early May.

MoDOT reminds us this is NOT the bridge that has been closed for several months on Route C, south of Utica, near the Railroad Tracks. Bids on that bridge will be considered in early December and announcements will be made at that time.

