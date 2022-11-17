Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

The Chillicothe Police Department report for Wednesday includes 111 calls for service. Some of the calls include:

4:58 pm, Report of deer struck in the highway near Washington and Fairway Drive. The animal was removed from the roadway.

7:39 pm, Call of several suspicious kids hanging around restrooms in Simpson Park by playground equipment. As there have been problems of vandalism in the past, the Officers checked the area, located the kids, and found they were playing hide-and-seek.

11:09 pm, Officers arrested a 33-year-old woman following a traffic stop, in the 1000 block of S. Washington St. The arrest was for alleged operating a motor vehicle while revoked and possession of a controlled substance. The woman was processed and transported to the Grundy County Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

