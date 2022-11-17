GRTS Advisory Committee

The Grand River Technical School Advisory Committees met Wednesday with instructors and others to provide insight on the programs offered at GRTS and the types of instruction needed for the jobs the students will fill after completing the programs. GRTS Assistant Administrator Nancy Birch says these meetings help the school to offer the instruction that is needed.

Automation Electrical Technician Instructor Clayton Vadnais says the committees and industry visits ensure students are learning what they need.

Nash Schooler is a student in the Industrial Welding Program. He says he appreciates having the industry input for the programs.

In addition to the Advisory Committee Meetings, classes and instructors will have visits from representatives in the field or may visit job sites to see how the instruction they received is put into practical use.

Share this: Tweet



