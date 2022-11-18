8th Grade Hornets Hoops Knocks Off Marshall 34-28

The Chillicothe 8th grade boys basketball team defeated the Marshall Owls 34-28 on Thursday night.

Howie Donoho led the way with 13 points, Bryson Shoop had 11, Max Probasco had 6, and Logan Murrel notched 4.

Chillicothe was down big early and came back to win. Cooper Robinson did a great job getting the offense set up and going. Logan Murrell was active on both ends of the floor, scrapping for loose balls and getting rebounds. Max Probasco played great defense and had some huge rebounds late. Harry Costner gave great minutes and was able to play a bunch of different spots on the floor. Bryson Shoop and Howie Donoho each had great all around games again.

The Chillicothe 8th grade boys play at the CMS Field House on Friday night against the Cameron Dragons.

