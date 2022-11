The Chillicothe 8th grade Lady Hornets won a middle school barn-burner on Thursday night defeating Beuker 32-28.

There were as many fouls as shots taken in the game. Hope Donoho led all scorers with 12 points, Landry Marsh added 10, Lydia Bonderer had 8 and Bryleigh Gillespie put in 3. There was playing time for Violet Zabka, Sophie Hurtgen, and Kylee Link.

The Lady Hornets are on the road against Cameron tonight.

