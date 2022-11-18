Fire Damages Trenton Home

Extensive fire damage in a utility room and smoke damage throughout the house was reported by the Trenton Fire Department following a house fire Thursday evening. The Trenton Fire Department received the call at about 9:20 pm and arrived at 3917 Litte Woods Drive to find light smoke from the outside. The fire was contained to a basement utility room and firefighters used a water can extinguisher to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical by the State Fire Marshall.

No injuries were reported. The fire crew was on the scene for about 90 minutes.

