Teacher Retention & Recruitment – Classroom Climate and Culture

Discussions about Teacher Retention and Recruitment are not just about pay and benefits. The Blue Ribbon Commission on Teacher Retention and Recruitment heard time and again Climate and Culture are as important and sometimes more important.

Missouri’s Commissioner of Education, Margie Vandeven says the teachers want the support of the district and parents.

Vandeven says they are looking a suggestions

State Board of Education President Charlie Shields says the Commission will continue to meet and look for solutions.

Shields says this is ongoing work.

