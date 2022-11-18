Governor Awards Water Infrastructure Funds

$410 Million in Water Infrastructure Funds were approved by Governor Mike Parson to help Missouri communities improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure, as well as lead service line inventories.

Parson says “We knew this program was critically needed for communities across our state, and that’s why we included it in this year’s budget.”

Local Communities approved for funding include:

Drinking Water

City of Gallatin………………………. $5,000,000

City of Galt……………………………. $1,127,000

Carrollton Municipal Utilities………. $3,221,946

Lead Service Line

City of Spickard…………………………. $97,900

City of Gallatin…………………………. $200,000

City of Galt………………………………. $138,000

City of Marceline……………………….. $196,000

Village of Humphreys………………….. $104,999

