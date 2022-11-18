Governor Awards Water Infrastructure Funds
$410 Million in Water Infrastructure Funds were approved by Governor Mike Parson to help Missouri communities improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure, as well as lead service line inventories.
Parson says “We knew this program was critically needed for communities across our state, and that’s why we included it in this year’s budget.”
Local Communities approved for funding include:
Drinking Water
City of Gallatin………………………. $5,000,000
City of Galt……………………………. $1,127,000
Carrollton Municipal Utilities………. $3,221,946
Lead Service Line
City of Spickard…………………………. $97,900
City of Gallatin…………………………. $200,000
City of Galt………………………………. $138,000
City of Marceline……………………….. $196,000
Village of Humphreys………………….. $104,999