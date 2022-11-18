Chillicothe Holiday Parade Saturday Morning

The Chillicothe Holiday Parade begins Saturday morning at 10:00. Chamber of Commerce Director Crystal Narr says the 76th annual Holiday Parade has a theme of Candy Land Christmas.

Leading the parade will be this year’s Grand Marshal.

Bands will be playing throughout the parade route. Of course, the parade will end with Santa atop the aerial fire truck.

The parade line-up will begin at 9:00 am and at 10:00, they will start heading south on Washington Street from Polk. The parade travels south, through downtown to 3rd Street, east to Locust, and back north through the downtown area.

Share this: Tweet



