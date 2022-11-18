Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Thursday.

At about 1:05 pm in Caldwell County, 52-year-old Daniel A Weese of Maryville was arrested for alleged DWI – Prior Offender. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

At about 5:20 pm in Daviess County, troopers arrested 20-year-old Ryan M Huggins of Kearney for alleged no seatbelt and on two warrants from Clinton County. The warrants are for alleged failure to register a vessel and insufficient personal flotation devices. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail pending the posting of bond.

