Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

One hundred eight calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:

7:42 am, Officers to the Washington Street and Leeper Street intersection to work a two-vehicle crash. Officers obtained information for a report. A driver was cited for following too closely.

8:11 am, Officers began an investigation of a reported sex offense.

12:12 pm, Two-vehicle crash at Clay and Locust Street intersection. Non-injury with 1 vehicle being towed and 1 driver being cited for failure to yield at intersection.

2:15 pm, Officers responded to Ryan Lane and Washington Street for a two-vehicle accident. EMS responded at the request of one of the drivers due to a panic attack. Officers gathered information for the motor vehicle accident report. No injuries were reported.

4:20 pm, A vehicle reported stolen on Sunday was located near Third and Edgerton Streets. The vehicle was processed for evidence and the investigation is continuing.

7:35 pm, Officers made a traffic stop at Bryan Street and Fair Street on a man that did not have a valid driver’s license. The driver was arrested for driving while revoked and was cited for no insurance.

