Chillicothe Holiday Parade Winners

The Chillicothe holiday Parade included just over 60 entries with the theme of “Candy Land Christmas.” This was the 76th annual Holiday Parade for the Chamber of Commerce. The Grand Marshal was Helping Hands of the House of Prayer.

Judges selected winners in several categories, they include:

Float Division Youth:

1st- Cornerstone Church

2nd- Liberty 4-H Club

3rd- Chillicothe Lady Hornets Softball

Float Division Business/Organization

1st- Chemically Dependent Salon

2nd- Chillicothe Bootery & Shoe Repair

3rd- United Country Graham Agency

Float Division Non-Profit Organization

1st- Bishop Hogan Memorial School

2nd- Girl Scouts Service Unit 820

3rd- Carol Holder Family

Band Division – trophies

1st – Tri-County Marching Hornets

2nd – Linn County Marching Mustangs

Grand Marshal Winner is: Boy Scout Troop 120

