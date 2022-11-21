Chillicothe Holiday Parade Winners
The Chillicothe holiday Parade included just over 60 entries with the theme of “Candy Land Christmas.” This was the 76th annual Holiday Parade for the Chamber of Commerce. The Grand Marshal was Helping Hands of the House of Prayer.
Judges selected winners in several categories, they include:
Float Division Youth:
1st- Cornerstone Church
2nd- Liberty 4-H Club
3rd- Chillicothe Lady Hornets Softball
Float Division Business/Organization
1st- Chemically Dependent Salon
2nd- Chillicothe Bootery & Shoe Repair
3rd- United Country Graham Agency
Float Division Non-Profit Organization
1st- Bishop Hogan Memorial School
2nd- Girl Scouts Service Unit 820
3rd- Carol Holder Family
Band Division – trophies
1st – Tri-County Marching Hornets
2nd – Linn County Marching Mustangs
Grand Marshal Winner is: Boy Scout Troop 120