Middle School District Choir
Sixteen students from Chillicothe Middle School participated in the Northwest District Choirs at Platte County High School on Saturday. The event included approximately 120 students in each choir 5/6 and 7/8 from across the district. Schools include Carrollton, Trenton, Cameron, Gallatin, St. Joe, Platte County, Kearney.
The students spent the day rehearsing and gave a concert as a culmination at the end of the day.
6th Grade Students:
Kinnley VanDusen
Bently Peery
Mirabella Stevenson
Rylan Klein
Maycee Harper
Rylee Gardner
Nathanael Wolfe
Landen Bolas
/8 Grade Students:
Richard Gear
Cash VanHorn
Emma Holcomb
Violet Zabka
Jackson Fagen
Addison Oliver
Miley Orndorff
Anya Moore