Middle School District Choir

Sixteen students from Chillicothe Middle School participated in the Northwest District Choirs at Platte County High School on Saturday. The event included approximately 120 students in each choir 5/6 and 7/8 from across the district. Schools include Carrollton, Trenton, Cameron, Gallatin, St. Joe, Platte County, Kearney.

The students spent the day rehearsing and gave a concert as a culmination at the end of the day.

6th Grade Students:

Kinnley VanDusen

Bently Peery

Mirabella Stevenson

Rylan Klein

Maycee Harper

Rylee Gardner

Nathanael Wolfe

Landen Bolas

/8 Grade Students:

Richard Gear

Cash VanHorn

Emma Holcomb

Violet Zabka

Jackson Fagen

Addison Oliver

Miley Orndorff

Anya Moore

