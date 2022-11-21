Driver Arrested After Fleeing Traffic Stop

A chase and two arrests are in the Chillicothe Police Department report for Sunday.

At about 2:45 am, a Livingston County Deputy and Chillicothe Officers stopped the vehicle on Highway 65 near Thompson Drive that had fled from Officers in Trenton. As Officers approached the vehicle, the vehicle drove off. Livingston County Deputy started a pursuit and the vehicle continued south on Washington Street to Highway 36, then headed west on 36 Hwy. The pursuit continued west of the Livingston County line into Caldwell County. Missouri State Highway Patrol then became involved with the pursuit as well. The vehicle later stopped and the driver was taken into custody without further incident. Charges are pending.

10:29 AM, Officers responded to the 2900 block of Washington Street, for a disturbance. One person was arrested on an Arkansas warrant. They were held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

The Chillicothe Police Department handled 54 calls for service on Sunday.

