Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend.

In Sullivan County on Saturday, Troopers arrested 28-year-old Bryan A Wyman of Kirksville at about 12:20 am for alleged DWI, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a crash, careless and imprudent driving, and no seatbelt. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.

In Caldwell County on Sunday, Troopers arrested 49-year-old Tammy Y Neves of Trenton at about 3:55 am for alleged DWI with drugs, fleeing, and driving while revoked. She was transported to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe and released for treatment.

