Five State Parks To Close For Managed Hunts – Two Are Local

Five Missouri State Parks will be closed for Managed Deer Hunts in early December, two of them are in the local area. The state’s DNR and MDC are coordinating efforts to manage deer populations in some state parks. In October, the Department of Natural Resources announced 10 State Parks that had scheduled closings for the Managed Deer Hunt, half of those are complete. The list includes two state parks in the local counties – Crowder State Park and Pershing State Park, both on December 10th and 11th.

The list of closing for the state parks with managed deer hunts includes:

Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park –Dec. 3-4

Crowder State Park – Dec. 10-11

Mark Twain State Park –Dec. 10-11

Pershing State Park – Dec. 10-11

Francois State Park – Dec. 3-4

Share this: Tweet



