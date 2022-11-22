There Is Still Time To Thaw That Frozen Bird

If your plans changed for Thanksgiving or if you forgot to take the turkey out of the freezer, it is not too late. Andrea Balitewicz with the Butterball Turkey Hotline says the cold water thawing method is safe and much faster. She says to keep the bird in the wrapper.

Once thawed, get the bird into the refrigerator until it is time to begin the cooking process.

Balitewicz says you can also do this if you find out Thursday morning that the bird has not fully thawed.

