Traffic Stops Lead To Drug Arrests

Eighty calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of those calls include:

12:14 a.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop at the area of South Street and Williams Street for defective equipment. The officer noticed the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and drugs and drug paraphernalia were located.

8:30 a.m., A traffic stop in the area of Dorney Dr. and Fair St. included K9 deployment. The dog alerted to the odor of narcotics. A vehicle search was conducted and a suspected controlled substance was located. The driver of the vehicle was arrested.

11:43 a.m., Officers responded to the 1300 block of Washington St. for a two-vehicle crash on private property. No injuries were reported.

2:51 p.m., Officers assisted the Children’s Division with an ongoing investigation.

