Skoglund To Lead Troop H

A former Chillicothe resident will be the Commanding Officer for Troop H of the Missouri Highway Patrol. Lieutenant Shawn Skoglund will be promoted effective December 1st to the rank of Captain and will begin his new duties at that time.

Skoglund joined the Patrol in 1995, first serving in Troop B, northeast Missouri. In 1998 he transferred to Troop H and was promoted to Corporal in 2000 and Sargent in 2002. In 2002, he moved to Chillicothe as the Zone Commander and stayed until 2014, when he became a Lieutenant and moved to the St joseph Troop H headquarters as part of the command staff.

