Unemployment Up In October

Unemployment numbers for October are up across the board from September. The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development released the most recent unemployment figures that include…

Looking at the area counties, from lowest to highest…

Livingston………. 1.8%, up from 1.3%

Chariton…………. 1.9%, up from 1.4%

Carroll…………… 2.4%, up from 1.8%

Daviess…………. 2.4%, up from 1.6%

Grundy………….. 2.5%, up from 1.9%

Sullivan………….. 2.5%, up from 1.8%

Linn………………. 2.7%, up from 2.0%

Caldwell…………. 3.0%, up from 1.8%

The State of Missouri is at 2.4% – up from 1.8% for September.

And the US unemployment figure is 3.4% – up from 3.3% in September.

