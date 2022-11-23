Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

One hundred five calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:

3:13 p.m., Officers were called to the 900 block of Polk Street to assist the Children’s Division with an investigation of living conditions inside the home. The investigation continues.

6:48 p.m., Officers responded to Washington Street and Webster Street for a traffic crash. No injuries were reported. A report was taken and one driver was issued a citation for an improper lane change.

8:28 p.m., Officers took a report of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was located shortly after in the 1000 block of Graves St.

10:14 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Linn St. to serve an arrest warrant. The officers made contact with a 65-year-old man who had two warrants for his arrest. While attempting to take the man into custody, he resisted arrest. The man was taken to the Caldwell County jail for his warrants and held on a 24-hour hold for resisting arrest.

