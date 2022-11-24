Lillian DesMarias Youth Library 12 Days

The Lillian DesMarias Youth Library is holding 12 days of Christmas events beginning December 1st and continuing through December 16th.  Events include activities such as: hot cocoa and cookies, ornament making, a visit from Santa, and much more.

The Sugar Cookie Decorating event, held on December 6th is for ages 7 and under.  The Gingerbread House event, on December 8th is for ages 8-18.  Both events require registration.  That registration period opens on December 1st.

A schedule is available online, on Facebook, and in the Youth Library.

 

