Thanksgiving Pets

The Thanksgiving holiday can be a confusing and stressful time for some pets. Leslie Patek from the Livingston County Humane Society says if you are having guests, it may be a good time to keep the pets in their kennel or pet crate.

At Dinner time, Patek says keep the dinner for yourself and your guests. Maybe give your pets a few vegetables, but that is all.

If you want to give your dog a bone, stop by your butcher or meat department and ask about some beef round bones for dogs.

If you are traveling with your pet, Patek reminds us not to feed or water them before the trip as it could upset their tummy.

