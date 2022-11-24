Police Report For Wednesday

The Chillicothe Police Department received 90 calls for service on Wednesday. Some of the calls include:

12:33am, A prisoner was transported to Caldwell County.

4:56am, A commercial alarm went off in the 600 block of W. Business 36. The premises were checked, and it was deemed all OK.

8:16am, Prosecutor’s Office calling to speak with an Officer in reference to subjects in custody. They were advised there is one in custody.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.

