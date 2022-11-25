Trenton City Council Meeting Monday
Two ordinances and several items of old and new business are in the Trenton City Council agenda for Monday. The council members meet at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall.
The ordinances to be considered include, 1) authorizing the April 4th municipal election and accepting filings for the offices that will be on the ballot for the City of Trenton. 2) the amendment entitled “Headgear Required – Motorcycles or Motortricycles.”
Old Business includes
Discussions of way-finding signs and an ARPA grant
Consideration of a lead service line policy
New Business includes
Bids for rock and sand
Pay increases for City and TMU employees
Health Insurance rates
Discussion about a recreation marijuana city sales tax
Discussion of a new wood stove for Street Department