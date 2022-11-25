Trenton City Council Meeting Monday

Two ordinances and several items of old and new business are in the Trenton City Council agenda for Monday. The council members meet at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall.

The ordinances to be considered include, 1) authorizing the April 4th municipal election and accepting filings for the offices that will be on the ballot for the City of Trenton. 2) the amendment entitled “Headgear Required – Motorcycles or Motortricycles.”

Old Business includes

Discussions of way-finding signs and an ARPA grant

Consideration of a lead service line policy

New Business includes

Bids for rock and sand

Pay increases for City and TMU employees

Health Insurance rates

Discussion about a recreation marijuana city sales tax

Discussion of a new wood stove for Street Department

