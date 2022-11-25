State Troopers report seven arrests in the area counties. Three on Wednesday and four on Thursday.

Wednesday

At about 2:10 pm in Carroll County, Troopers arrested 53-year-old Jeffery L Brown of Kansas City for alleged tampering with a motor vehicle, driving while revoked, and on a Carroll County warrant for alleged driving while revoked. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail.

At about 4:45 pm in Grundy County, Troopers arrested 35-year-old Hernan J Lopez Gomez of Hamilton for alleged DWI, no license, and no insurance. He was processed and released.

At about 8:10 pm in Carroll County, Troopers arrested 19-year-old Alexandre G DeLa Torre Lara of Marshall for alleged DWI and leaving the scene of a crash. He was held at the Lafayette County Jail.

Thursday

At about 1:55 am in Linn County, Troopers arrested 21-year-old Grahm A Johnson of Columbia for alleged DWI and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was processed and released.

At 3:55 am in Linn County, Troopers arrested 24-year-old Diego C Cazares of Brookfield for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.

At about 11:15 am in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 37-year-old Rachel E Gilbert for alleged DWI, Careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, and two counts of DWI with a person under 17 in the vehicle. She was processed and released.

Just before 10:00 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Frank J VanHook of Urbandale, IA for alleged no valid license and on a Pettis County warrant for alleged driving while revoked or suspended. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Share this: Tweet



