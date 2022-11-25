Two Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crashes

Multi-vehicle crashes in Linn and Carroll County on Wednesday left two drivers injured.

At about 5:00 pm in Carroll County, a four-vehicle crash left one driver injured. State Troopers report 54-year-old Michelle L Thompson of Norborne was westbound on Highway 10 near Mile’s Curve, when she drove into oncoming traffic, colliding with three vehicles. Thompson then ran off the right side of the road and her vehicle overturned. The other three drivers were not injured. Thompson was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

In Linn County at about 6:35 pm, a two-vehicle accident left one driver with moderate injuries. State Troopers report 46-year-old Travis R Avila of Marceline was eastbound on US 36 near Meadville and ran into the rear of a vehicle driven by an 80-year-old man from Meadville. Avila was not wearing a safety belt and had moderate injuries and was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield.

