Chillicothe City Council
The Chillicothe City Council will consider a burn permit, office lease, and salaries when they meet Monday evening. The meeting begins at 5:30 pm in the Council Chambers.
The council will handle financial items and several items under appearances. They include:
A Burn Request at 401 W Business 36
A resolution to approve the connection to the solar farm
An ordinance for elected official’s salaries
A lease for office space at the Chillicothe Airport
Bids for demolition and asbestos abatement at 350 Jackson
An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.