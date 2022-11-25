The Chillicothe City Council will consider a burn permit, office lease, and salaries when they meet Monday evening. The meeting begins at 5:30 pm in the Council Chambers.

The council will handle financial items and several items under appearances. They include:

A Burn Request at 401 W Business 36

A resolution to approve the connection to the solar farm

An ordinance for elected official’s salaries

A lease for office space at the Chillicothe Airport

Bids for demolition and asbestos abatement at 350 Jackson

An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.

Share this: Tweet



