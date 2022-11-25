Three Injured – One With Serious Injuries

A Serious Injury crash Wednesday evening occurred in Carroll County. At about 6:00 pm, State Troopers responded to US 65 at County Road 340. One of the drivers, 41-year-old Dustin U Sisemore of Marshall was flown to Center Point Medical Center with serious injuries.

According to the report, Sisemore was northbound and approached two vehicles stopped at a stop light. Sisemore ran into the back of a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Brian M Hemme of Carrollton, pushing that vehicle into another. Hemme and a 13-year-old passenger had minor injuries. Hemme refused treatment at the scene. The teen was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital.

There were no injuries from the third vehicle.

