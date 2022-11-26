MoDOT Roadwork For November 28-December 2

Roadwork projects resume Monday around the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation reminds motorists to be cautious as they approach and are in work zones. Work scheduled in the area counties includes:

Carroll County

US 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road US 24 and Norfolk Southern Railroad, south of Carrollton, through January. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the workzone.

US 24 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creek Bridge, south of Carrollton, through January. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the workzone.

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through January.

Route B – Resurfacing project from US 24/65 south of Carrollton to US 24 east of Carrollton through November

Chariton County

US 24 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Palmer Creek Bridge, west of Route MM near Brunswick, through December. An 11-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 129 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over the Chariton River, near Salisbury, through November

Route 11 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the bridge over Salt Creek, Nov. 28, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Daviess County

Route AA – CLOSED in 2-mile increments for a resurfacing project starting at Route Z and progressing north to Route T, Nov. 28 – Dec. 2, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Grundy County

US 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Route 6 in Trenton, through January. Temporary traffic signals will guide motorists through the work zone. A 17-foot width restriction is in place.

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, through early April 2023. T

Livingston County

Route C – remains CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration.

US 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from Route C to Parson’s Creek, and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek, through November. A 16-foot width restriction is in place.

