Chillicothe Police Report For Friday

Seventy-five calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Friday. The report includes a couple of accidents.

6:58 pm, Chillicothe officers responded to the intersection of 65 Highway and Bus. 36 for a two-vehicle crash. The vehicles were removed from the roadway and one driver was identified as a 16-year-old male from Mooresville. He was cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

10:09 pm, Two vehicle crash on eastbound lanes of US 36 at Mitchell Road. One driver was cited for Improper lane use and the other driver that was from Mexico was cited for No operators license and No vehicle insurance. The citizen of Mexico was treated for injuries at Hedrick Medical Center and according to witnesses, several passengers in that vehicle fled the scene before Officers arrived. A search of the surrounding area was made and no one was located or came forward.

Share this: Tweet



