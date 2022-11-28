Recent Livingston County Bookings At Area Jails

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two recent bookings into area jails.

Sunday, 32-year-old Brendan Allen Freed of Kansas City was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center to begin serving a 10-day sentence after a guilty plea for trespassing.

Friday, 47-year-old Kelvin L Kimler of Chillicothe is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center following his arrest by the Chillicothe Police Department for alleged DWI. Bond is set at $3,000 cash only.

Share this: Tweet



