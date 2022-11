Harvest numbers for the Late Youth Portion of the Missouri Deer Season included the harvest of 2,881 deer by youth from 6-15 years old, from November 25th to the 27th.

For the Local Counties, the harvest includes:

Caldwell 26

Carroll 43

Chariton 26

Daviess 41

Grundy 12

Linn 27

Livingston 26

Sullivan 18

Deer seasons still open or coming up include:

Late Archery Season – Nov 23 – Jan 15

Antlerless Firearm Season – Dec 3 – Dec 11

Alternative Methods – Dec 24 – Jan 3

Share this: Tweet